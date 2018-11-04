Zacks: Sogou Inc (SOGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sogou an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sogou from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 2,945.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sogou stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.31. 3,470,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. Sogou has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

