Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,109 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Zebra Technologies worth $27,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 586,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 253,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,416.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 217,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,535,000 after acquiring an additional 216,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,870,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $502,209.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $924,912.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,605. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

