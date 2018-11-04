Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Zebra Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $101.49 and a 1 year high of $179.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $502,209.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $104,343.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,862,212.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,605. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

