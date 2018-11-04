Zillow Group (ZG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.13. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.67 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

