Zions Bancorp (ZION) Insider Sells $567,600.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 121.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 190.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 144,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,667 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 47,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 101.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

