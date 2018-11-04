Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) will announce $81.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.80 million. Zoe’s Kitchen reported sales of $77.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoe’s Kitchen will report full-year sales of $346.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $350.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $352.93 million, with estimates ranging from $344.80 million to $361.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zoe’s Kitchen.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million.

Several research firms have commented on ZOES. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. William Blair downgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoe’s Kitchen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 36.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zoe’s Kitchen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Zoe’s Kitchen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoe’s Kitchen stock remained flat at $$12.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 195,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,322. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

