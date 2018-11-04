zooplus AG (ZO1) Receives €158.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.22 ($183.98).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Commerzbank set a €158.00 ($183.72) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €148.00 ($172.09) on Thursday. zooplus has a 1 year low of €127.40 ($148.14) and a 1 year high of €200.15 ($232.73).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.