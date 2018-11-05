$0.09 EPS Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.21 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAST. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, VP William E. Myers sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $284,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,840.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,978.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,769. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

TAST traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 121,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.27 million, a PE ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.40.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

