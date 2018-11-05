-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The company had revenue of $945.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.99 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 12,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,939. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $364.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P news, CFO David West Griffin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,363.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 41,205 shares of company stock valued at $269,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 407,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 199.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

