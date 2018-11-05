$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million.

ISBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 362,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

