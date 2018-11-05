$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Essent Group reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “$38.36” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Essent Group stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 18,781 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $847,962.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,196. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,423,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,180,000 after buying an additional 387,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,977,000 after buying an additional 298,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,367,000 after buying an additional 334,394 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,237,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,324,000 after buying an additional 237,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

