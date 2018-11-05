$101.42 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post sales of $101.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.10 million and the highest is $102.32 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $97.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $404.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $412.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $364.47 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $404.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.91 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 708,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 85,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

