11,463 Shares in UGI Corp (UGI) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 141.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UGI by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in UGI by 754.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $999,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.