117,481 Shares in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (HTY) Purchased by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

NYSE:HTY opened at $7.00 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Profile

There is no company description available for John Hancock Tax Advantage Global Shareholder Yield Fund.

