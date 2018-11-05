11,790 Shares in Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

PRSP stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

