$127.97 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Corp (GPX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will announce $127.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $128.96 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $124.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $523.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.72 million to $525.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $552.07 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $561.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPX shares. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on GP Strategies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GP Strategies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Marshall S. Geller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,568.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 60,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

GPX stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $238.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

