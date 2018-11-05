13,980 Shares in Welltower Inc (WELL) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,605,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,744,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,411,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

