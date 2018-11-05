18,117 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Purchased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 66,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,422,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,017,443 shares of company stock worth $73,155,331. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

