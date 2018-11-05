$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) will announce $2.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Energy Fuels reported sales of $5.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full year sales of $38.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $43.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.83 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $97.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 million.

NASDAQ:UUUU traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,905. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

