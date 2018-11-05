$214.65 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report sales of $214.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.15 million. Omnicell reported sales of $197.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $790.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $789.58 million to $790.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $878.10 million, with estimates ranging from $866.79 million to $884.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. MED raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $396,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,666.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,248. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $15,107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 196,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. 5,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

