$243.15 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post sales of $243.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $927.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.50 million to $933.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million.

FOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $256,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,028,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,886,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $38.45 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

