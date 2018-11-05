2,709 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Purchased by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,709 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,959,931 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,237,325,000 after purchasing an additional 990,937 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,927,502 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,579,054 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $168,309,000 after purchasing an additional 416,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,997,073 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,995 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $103,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $78,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,230.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

