2,840 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 77,275 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $8,885,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 351,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after buying an additional 179,455 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.87.

QCOM opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

