2,984 Shares in GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get GrubHub alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on GrubHub from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on GrubHub from $170.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $286,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,825.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $192,672.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,237.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,305 shares of company stock worth $10,960,522 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $95.29 on Monday. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.