3,206 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,969,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,643,000 after purchasing an additional 650,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after purchasing an additional 196,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,288,000 after purchasing an additional 155,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Haemonetics stock opened at $105.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.84. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.52 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $548,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,275 shares of company stock worth $4,069,830. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

