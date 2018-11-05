381,399 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) Purchased by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 381,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000.

VRP opened at $24.31 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.1033 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

