410 Shares in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,862,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $462,406.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,659,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.32.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $247.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $259.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

