4,336 Shares in Cognex Co. (CGNX) Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 1,180.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $221,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $223,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.55.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.57 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Cognex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $380,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.