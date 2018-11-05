4,691 Shares in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NYSE:TM opened at $115.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $114.14 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $67.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

