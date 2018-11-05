5,014 Shares in Premier Inc (PINC) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $100,731.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $684,386. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.24 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 47.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Premier to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

