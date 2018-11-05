51,936 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,285,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,725,000 after purchasing an additional 411,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,239,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,594,000 after purchasing an additional 722,092 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,121,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,773,000 after purchasing an additional 430,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.