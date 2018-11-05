56,677 Shares in SEI Investments (SEIC) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 111.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,376,000 after acquiring an additional 441,285 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $20,768,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,385,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,835,000 after buying an additional 298,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 30.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 24,148.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 172,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $942,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,338.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,294 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

SEIC opened at $54.29 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

