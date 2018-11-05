6,306,305 Shares in Equinor ASA (EQNR) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,306,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.18 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

