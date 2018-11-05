6,845 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “$22.32” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $226,426.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.19 and a beta of 1.00. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

