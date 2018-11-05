$699.60 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $699.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $696.00 million and the highest is $705.40 million. Donaldson posted sales of $644.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $818,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $189,298.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 20.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 32.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 39.0% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $53.55 on Monday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

