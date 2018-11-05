$8.20 Million in Sales Expected for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NYSE:LIVX) to report sales of $8.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $8.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year sales of $36.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.54 million to $37.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $118.52 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $147.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NYSE:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

LIVX traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.05. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,585. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews.

