$83.76 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report sales of $83.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.96 million to $85.04 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $81.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $337.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.00 million to $340.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $342.21 million, with estimates ranging from $335.16 million to $348.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 180,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

