$87.71 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post sales of $87.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.92 million and the highest is $88.50 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $84.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $339.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.69 million to $340.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $368.96 million, with estimates ranging from $358.97 million to $374.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,361. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $69.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,428,000 after purchasing an additional 300,356 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 768,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,099,000 after purchasing an additional 202,943 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 180,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 91,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,109,000 after purchasing an additional 80,171 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

