966 Shares in Sempra Energy (SRE) Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $101,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $148,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.05%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

