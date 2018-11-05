Abacus Mining and Exploration (AME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 39850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Abacus Mining and Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AME)

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

