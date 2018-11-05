Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $127,042.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,297 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Shares of ABT opened at $70.19 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

