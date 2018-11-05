Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Raises Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,359 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev makes up about 5.7% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $22,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after buying an additional 202,472 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 150,863 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Macquarie set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Shares of BUD opened at $76.51 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

