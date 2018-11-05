Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Takes $5.14 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 249,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000. Liberty Latin America accounts for about 1.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned about 0.15% of Liberty Latin America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $256,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $314,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $18.38 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.