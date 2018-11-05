ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) PT Raised to $30.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.73 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 135.99%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,210,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $22,641,511.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3,295.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,946 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

