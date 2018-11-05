ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.73 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.99% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,210,776 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $22,641,511.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $179,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

