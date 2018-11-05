Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 502,482 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2,257.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 502,482 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Huntsman worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Huntsman by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,165,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,827,000 after buying an additional 2,063,494 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,593,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,123,000 after buying an additional 1,936,410 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Huntsman by 1,032.6% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,685,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,904,000 after buying an additional 1,536,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,722,000 after buying an additional 1,239,240 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Huntsman by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,453,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,447,000 after buying an additional 1,126,895 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $27,627.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 122,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,460.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUN opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

