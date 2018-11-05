Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,405.87% and a negative return on equity of 67.75%. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $875.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a current ratio of 27.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $30.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.