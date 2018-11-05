ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider Purchases 3,100 Shares

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $919.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $507.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,551 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,510,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 131,036 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,298,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 59,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 562.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,442,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

