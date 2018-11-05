Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases Shares of 9,968 The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,128,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,011,000 after acquiring an additional 648,091 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 45.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 183,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 41.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,227,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 558,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,107.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,754 shares of company stock worth $2,954,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

