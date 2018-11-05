Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Acorda Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $924.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $384,722.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,832 shares of company stock worth $9,121,364. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

